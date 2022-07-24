Bau no longer ‘dead town’ like before, says Tasik Biru rep

BAU (July 24): Bau is not a “dead town” anymore like before, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said this is because in the past five to six years, there have been many business and socio-economic activities being conducted which turned Bau into a livelier town.

He pointed among the interesting places is the “Lobuh Bau” (Bau Square), an open area for musical performances which attracts visitors to come to Bau town which has a population of about 63,000 people.

“When I started to be the elected people’s representative in Bau (in 2016), there were a lot of people who came and approached me saying ‘Bau is a dead town’, because there was nothing and no activities after 2pm.

“Today, after five to six years, we are able to make Bau a lively town day and night. (This was after) I have told the district office and also the district council, we must create more activities, think of other things else that create more opportunities for business and socio-economic activities so that people will continue to make Bau a lively town,” he said at the opening of Pub Street at Lobuh Bau last night (July 23).

Henry, who is Deputy Minister of Transport, said the improving road connectivity from Bau to Kuching will make it more convenient for people to move from Kuching to Bau and vice versa.

“We want to continue (to) provide more opportunities for businesses and commerce and also a harmony of people living within the town itself

“A town without any activity is considered a dead soul. By having socio economic activities, these will also provide employment opportunities to the people,” he added.

On the Pub Street at Lobuh Bau, he said this eatery area has been in operation since April and provided a place for people to dine and unwind while at the same time becoming the venue for local bands to perform in front of a live audience.

He also said the Pub Street comprises 14 stalls, which provide space at reasonable and affordable rates for locals to do business.

“The launching of Pub Street is timely. For a small town like Bau, you may not see it as aggressive and active as in (a similarly named street in) Phnom Penh or like what you see at Jalan Alor (in Kuala Lumpur) but let us start from a humble beginning. Though we are small, but we will continue to grow and hopefully one day, it can be venue for international events,” he said.

During the event, Henry also witnessed the presentation of donations from four entities including Pub Street proprietor Kok Say Leong to the Yayasan John Jinep, a foundation which provides financial assistance to students. The foundation has so far assisted about 300 students.

The ‘Cowboys-Night’ theme musical performances featuring local bands and singer were also held to coincide with the opening of Pub Street, which attracted many fans of country and western music to come in their best cowboy and cowgirl attires.

The event also saw the presence of Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala, who is a big fan of country and western music.

Also present were Bau distrct officer Anielia Siam and Bau District Council secretary Jeffrey Ng.

Meanwhile, Bau District Council deputy chairman William Ding said the big crowd coming to the Cowboys’ Night showed there the popularity of country and western music and its fashion among Sarawakians.