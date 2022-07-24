Bookdoc aims to invest RM4 million in 2023 to meet rising demand for healthcare

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital health technology solution provider BookDoc aims to invest RM4 million in 2023 for its technological development following the rise in consumers’ demand for healthcare.

BookDoc founder and chief executive officer Datuk Chevy Beh said the company, which was established in 2015, has allocated RM1 million yearly for its mobile application and planned to rope in more reward partners by end of this year.

“We’re looking to rope in about 20 reward partners by year-end on top of the existing 150 partners with more than 6,000 touchpoints, both online and offline,” he told Bernama.

Beh was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of BookDoc Activ as well as the announcement of partnerships with leading health and wellness retail chain store, Ogawa; organic foods and natural supplements retail chain, Natural Health Farm (NHF); beauty care company, bluunis; and shoes manufacturer and retailer, MyFeet.

He said the BookDoc Activ feature rewards users based on their average daily steps, which are tiered at bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

“BookDoc Activ allows users to sync with other health applications such as Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and Garmin to keep track of their daily exercise and get rewarded accordingly.

“By maintaining a high level of activity, users get discounts or freebies from major retailers and service providers,” he said.

BookDoc has more than one million users and downloads at its integrated online ecosystem comprising seven platforms – Search & Book, Activ, Tele-Consult, Marketplace, Events & News, Health Coaching and Covid-19 Feature.

It made it to the Malaysia Book of Records for being the largest healthcare network provider in Malaysia with over 40,000 verified doctors and healthcare professionals including pharmacists, physiotherapists, dentists and audiologists.

BookDoc is also a multi-award-winning company garnering awards from CNBC as one of the World’s Top 100 Startup Companies; ASEAN Summit (Business Awards 2019 and 2020) as the most innovative startup in the region and also by Frost & Sullivan (2015-2020) as one of the most innovative healthcare technology startups in the region.

BookDoc is available online at www.bookdoc.com, via the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery. — Bernama