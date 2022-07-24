Covid-19 infection cases drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): There is a slight reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today.

The decrease in the number of cases reported is expected as there are less test samples submitted on weekends compared to weekdays, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“A total of 226 cases were reported today, a reduction of 17 cases from the day before. The total number of test samples today is 2,391 samples with a positivity rate of 8.91 per cent compared to 2,499 yesterday with a positivity rate of 10.4 per cent,” he said.

He said 18 districts recorded new cases with six districts recorded cases in double digits, namely Kota Kinabalu 91, Penampang 36, Sandakan 24, Lahad Datu 12 and Papar and Tuaran 11 each.

Most of the 226 cases today are in categories 1 and 2.