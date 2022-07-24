CovidNow: Sarawak records 437 new Covid-19 infections from July 17-23

KUCHING (July 24): Sarawak recorded 437 new Covid-19 infections from July 17-23, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 309,136.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak saw the highest daily cases for the week on July 19, with 106 new infections recorded.

The second highest daily infections for the week was on July 20, with 85 new cases recorded, followed by July 21 (64 cases), July 23 (53 cases), July 22 (52 cases), July 18 (39 cases) and July 17 (38 cases).

There were still 528 active cases in Sarawak, as of yesterday.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 24.5 per cent of the infections recorded statewide, followed by the 18-29 age group (16.4 per cent) and the 40-49 age group (12.7 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 29,886 new Covid-19 cases were recorded over the same period.

The highest daily cases for the week stood at 5,685 on July 20.

Yesterday saw the second highest daily infections for the week, with 4,816 cases recorded, followed by July 21 (4,587 cases); July 17 (3,936 cases); July 19 (3,902 cases); July 22 (3,880 cases); and July 18 (3,080 cases).

These brought Malaysia’s total cumulative infections to 4,648,931.

As of yesterday, the country still had 49,547 active cases.

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak was the second lowest in the country at 42.9 per cent.

This was also below the national ICU bed usage rate which stood at 61.1 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Perak (60.4 per cent), Labuan (57.1 per cent), Penang (48.5 per cent) and Pahang (42.5 per cent).