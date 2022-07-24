Development plan will damage ecosystem in Penampang – NGO

PENAMPANG (July 24) : A Penampang-based community movement has appealed to the State Government and the Chief Minister to scrap a proposed work contained in the Penampang Development Draft involving a stretch of Jalan Pogun in Kampung Dabak, Penampang.

Ikatan Komuniti Penampang (IKATAN Penampang) believes it will cause future damages to the surrounding ecosystem while unnecessarily displace the families of several State Government pensioners when their houses will be demolished.

Its deputy chairman, Alphonsus Sundangit, contends that the State Government should not rely on a plan that many said was originally drafted in the mid 80s at a time when a large part of Kg Dabak, including the said Jalan Pogun, was paddy fields back then.

“It makes no sense at all if the development draft does not consider the fact that during the past 35 years, some lands in this area have changed hands, reclamation works took place and people built houses.

“Being a lower plain and formerly a paddy cultivation area in the 70s, Kg Dabak has always been experiencing flooding whenever the Moyog River overflow but the discharge (of flood water) is efficient because of the geographical outlook of this village itself in whereby the highest point is located at the old police station and sloping down through the middle of the village all the way to Jalan Pogun.

“Since Jalan Pogun is the lowest point in this village, landowners along this road who faced repeated flooding in past decades, have no choice but to reclaim their paddy fields back in the 80s and 90s,” he explained.

Alphonsus, who is also the former Village Community Management Council (MPKK) head for Kg Dabak, said that he believed that the proposed upgrading work of Jalan Pogun which is to be extended all the way to Kg Penampang Proper is a recipe for disaster when the proposed road will now act as a dam that prevent the efficient discharge of water and in turn will expose villagers in the middle of the Kg Dabak and Taman Donggongon and Taman Dabak to major flooding.

“Those pushing for the proposal should know it very well that being the lowest part of Kg Dabak and supported by a monsoon drain along the KK-Tambunan Highway, Jalan Pogun currently serves as the ‘discharge point’ of very large volume of water from the overflowed Moyog River water that enters the village through Kg Penampang Proper and Kg Kambau.

“But if the proposal is to proceed, then the contractors will need to reclaim Jalan Pogun, elevate it all the way to Kg Penampang Proper and this is recipe for disaster when the elevated Jalan Pogun will now act as a dam that prevent overflowed water (from Moyog river) to be discharged efficiently rendering it to spread instead to the middle area of Kg Dabak or even to Taman Dabak or Taman Donggongon.

“I may be wrong but I believe this is exactly what the villagers at Kg Kolopis currently are facing now when the elevated Pan Borneo Highway that cut through the village is causing massive flooding – in the case of Jalan Pogun, you should not construct, in a tight knit neighbourhood, an elevated road that serves as a discharge point whenever Moyog River experiences overflowing,” he said.

Alphonsus also hopes that the Chief Minister will take into consideration the long service and loyalty given to the State by several State Government pensioners and their families living in this area whose houses will be demolished due to the proposal.

“None of the houses or lands along Jalan Pogun, Kg Dabak where the proposal set to take place will be spared and the saddest part is, almost all of these houses belong to State Government pensioners (or soon to retire) who are currently living there with their families and these pensioners have loyally served the State for a very long time.

“It is pure injustice if the State Government expects these pensioners, who only want to spend their quiet life with their families while partaking in the local Catholic ministry under the St Michael Church Parish Penampang, to uproot themselves, find somewhere else to stay and build a new house there.

“Hence I appeal to the Chief Minister to show compassion and empathy to these State Government pensioners and to allow them to enjoy their quiet life by scrapping this proposal all together,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ikatan Penampang chairman Kenneth Jayaraman said that he will be seeking for legal opinion from the legal fraternity to see if personal accountability and liability can be enforced on individuals who pushed for the proposal should disaster really do happen in the future.

“There have been many instances and news either in Sabah or the Peninsular about villagers having to suffer the brunt and endless ecosystem damages caused by irresponsible decisions made by the past authorities or individuals holding offices who now are denying any form of responsibility or worse, went into hiding when disaster really took place.

“The continuous flooding at Kg Kolopis and mud-flood at Kg Sugud last year which many have said were caused by bad decisions or approvals in the past necessitate us now to push for the agenda of accountability and responsibility within the State Government to avoid individuals holding offices today to make irresponsible and apathetic decisions.

“The lawsuit against the government filed by the residents of Taman Sri Muda, Selangor in January this year should be an eye opener to our State Government’s planners and decision-makers – if flooding that causes million of ringgit in damages do really occur in the future because of this proposal, then who should the people sue? Obviously it cannot be the future government because they’re not proxy to the decision made today.

“So it should be those who made the decision (to approve the proposal) today but who and how will the people put the blame on such individuals? Will it be the drafters who drafted the plan, the current councillors who supported the plan, the current District Officer who approved the plan or the current Minister of Housing and Local Government who had it gazetted? Obviously someone today has to be accountable for any future problem on this proposal and that accountability should extend even after that person no longer holds office hence the need to discuss the matter with our legal fraternity.

“In fact, I find it improper if the State Government only display the draft to public and call for objection as if it is a political poll research – there should had been continuous, direct engagement between the State Government and affected stakeholders especially landowners regarding the issue because once objection had been closed, then the government will decide either to proceed or not with the plan by gazetting it.

“Hence on behalf of the affected State Government pensioners at Jalan Pogun, as chairman of Ikatan Penampang, I appeal to and pray that the Chief Minister, Hajiji Mohd Noor will be guided by moral conscience and to listen to the pleas made by the people in this area and to scrap the proposal all together,” he concluded.