ECB increases benchmark rates for the first time in 11 years

Fundamental outlook

EUROPEAN Central Bank (ECB) raised the benchmark rates for the first time in 11 years by 0.5 per cent, increasing it to zero level. Market analysts have been expecting a mere 25 basis points hike earlier.

UK’s inflation rose 9.4 per cent on a yearly basis in June, reaching another record 40-year high. Excluding food and energy, core inflation grew 5.8 per cent from a year ago, matching forecast.

US tech stocks recovered from recent bottoms after quarterly reports showed strong earnings among most of them. Stocks such as Tesla and Netflix have made gains in the market after positive growths in 2Q.

China’s holdings of US debt have fallen below US$1 trillion for the first time since 2010 amid rising interest rates that have made Treasury Bonds potentially less attractive. China’s portfolio size in US has fallen to US$980.8 billion in May, ranking second after Japan, which holds a total of US$1.2 trillion in US debts.

Japan’s inflation rose 2.2 per cent on an annual basis in June, above Government’s target. However, the Bank of Japan retained its policy rate.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen fell from 138 to 136 last week. We forecast the dollar will wane further and the market might likely decline to 134. Topside resistance will likely emerge at 1.37 in case of a technical recovery. Traders should observe the dollar index for the dollar-yen trend.

Euro/US dollar regained above 1.02 after the ECB raised its interest rate last week. We forecast the trend will likely trade sideways from 1.01 to 1.03 in mixed sentiments. The market will likely consolidate until the next FOMC meeting.

British pound/US dollar bounced from the recent low at 1.18 and settled slightly above 1.20 on Friday. We foresee the trend will trade in firm sentiment from 1.19 to 1.215. Risk management should be practiced.

WTI Crude prices traded sideways last week after the topside reached above US$103 per barrel. We expect the trend to retreat and test US$95 per barrel again before another recovery. The overall range is expected to be contained within US$95 to US$103 per barrel. Beware of breaking beneath US$95 per barrel that might re-test US$90 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in mild sentiments amid uncertainties last week. The market closed lower on Friday after Indonesia’s government withheld from commenting on the export policy. October Futures contract settled at RM3,700 per metric tonne on Friday. We presumed the market movement will likely move from RM3,500 to RM4,000 per metric tonne. Beware of breaking above the range that might lead to RM4,400 per metric tonne target.

Gold prices recovered from below US$1,700 per ounce last week. Moving forward, we predict the support will likely emerge at US$1,700 per ounce this week and prone to rise further. The bulls might be at US$1,770 per ounce before profit-taking emerges. Fundamentally, the dollar will act as an inverse catalyst to the gold market. Traders should stay observant of the greenback’s trend.

Silver prices traded in a narrow sideways trend but below US$19 per ounce. We target the initial range will remain tight inside US$18.20 to US$19 per ounce. However, beware of a violation in either direction that will move into a new extension range.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.