Fatimah assures needy of S’wak govt continual help

KUCHING (July 24): The Sarawak government will continue to help the needy and ensure their welfare in the event federal aid allocation is affected in cost cutting measures, says Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“For now, there is no change in the aid given to the needy. From what I can see, no matter the problems, the government will put the people’s welfare first,” she said when met after the launching of The Power of PLAY in Early Childhood Education Symposium at a hotel here yesterday.

“We have faced various challenges, and sometimes it involves funding from the federal government, but when it comes to aid for the needy, it is not affected.”

She said that if there is any policy change regarding aid for the needy, her ministry will request for assistance from the state government.

“Monthly welfare aid comes from the federal government but some are from the state government – general aid, like immediate aid for fire, natural disasters victims including food, clothing, cash, longhouse scheme and others are from the state government.”

The aid from the federal government includes single parent aid for children, old folks, the disabled and bedridden. She advised those who could not get federal aid due to certain criteria to apply for state general aid.

Earlier it was reported that the government would restructure allocations to save five per cent of the remaining operating allocation for 2022 to help finance part of welfare subsidies for the people.

The Ministry of Finance will finalise and issue a Restricted Warrant on the amount of allocation to be reduced. Global economic uncertainty, international geopolitical tensions and steep increase in global commodities and food prices have caused high inflationary pressures.