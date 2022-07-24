GRS plans roadshows in every parliamentary constituency

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) plans to organise roadshows in every parliamentary constituency in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji who is also GRS chairman, said the ‘GRS Bersama Rakyat’ program is scheduled to commence in August.

He said this after chairing GRS’ supreme council meeting at the coalition’s headquarters in Alamesra here on Sunday.

According to Hajiji, during the meeting they discussed the preparations for the general election which is expected to be held at any time.

“We need to make advance preparations so that the GRS election machinery is ready to face the general election,” he stressed.

Hajiji added that the meeting did not discuss the application of political parties interested in joining the GRS.

“So far there has been no decision on the applications. This matter will be discussed in the next meeting” Hajiji said.

Also present at the meeting were GRS deputy chairmen Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus J. Ongkili, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, GRS secretary general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and its supreme council members.