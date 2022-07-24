Kuching Life Care Society’s Hospice and Palliative Care Centre expected to be completed by June 2023

KUCHING (July 24): The Hospice and Palliative Care Centre (HPCC), which is presently under construction, is expected to be completed by June next year.

Undertaken by the Kuching Life Care Society, the project in Desa Wira, Batu Kawah was granted final approval by the authorities in July last year, and the construction work commenced on Dec 10 last year.

As of yesterday, the project’s completion stood at 30 per cent.

According to Kuching Life Care Society chairman Hung Sung Huo, they need some RM19 million to make sure the HPCC will be up and running after mid-2023.

“The structure, which is worth RM11 million, is expected to be completed by June next year.

“However, we will still need more funds to equip the building with the necessary facilities and medical equipment. The entire project is estimated at around RM19 million,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Hung said some RM10 million had been raised to meet the project cost, but they still fell short of RM9 million.

He said the Society had applied for Sarawak government funding, but they had not heard any good news, as of yesterday.

He disclosed that the Society had asked for RM6 million from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government.

“We are still waiting for a reply, hopefully a sound one.”

The HPCC is a three-storey building consists of a courtyard, administration area, physiotherapy room, examination and treatment room, common facilities, leisure room, open area, patient rooms and prayer room.

It aims to provide comfort, improve quality of life, promote dignity as well as to relieve physical, emotional and spiritual suffering of patients with terminal illness.

According to World Health Organisation, palliative care is increasingly used with regard to diseases other than cancer such as chronic, progressive pulmonary disorders, renal disease, chronic heart failure, HIV/AIDS and progressive neurological conditions.

Palliative care is the active care for patients with fatal incurable diseases.

Once completed, the HPCC is expected to provide service for patients and their families, where pain management and control of symptoms as well as monitoring of psychological, emotional and social aspects are emphasised.

To further meet the project cost, Hung said the Society will organise its annual charity food fair at the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat here on Oct 23.

He said the upcoming fundraiser, which will line up some 100 stalls, targets to raise some RM300,000.

“Coupons for our charity food fair is now on sale. They are sold at RM100 per booklet.

“While we welcome people from all walks of life to purchase our coupons, we also look forward to individuals sponsoring cash and kinds,” he added.

Hung said those who are interested in setting up a stall or two can call the Society’s hotline on 013-803 8999.

The Society has been organising charity food fair on an annual basis to raise fund for the HPCC project.

Such fundraiser did not take place in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides charity food fair, the Society also has another project i-Shave, which encourages donors to shave their head in support of patients with terminal illness.

“We will not be organising i-Shave this year,” said Hung, adding that the Society will bring back i-Shave only next year.

The Society’s i-Shave has not been held since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit most nations across the globe.