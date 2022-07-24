Look at challenges as opportunities, advises Lee

MIRI (July 24): Junior Chamber International’s (JCI) members are advised to look at challenges as opportunities to further develop their leadership skills.

In his address while officiating Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri 60th Installation and Awards Ceremony at Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club here yesterday, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said taking on challenges with a positive mindset would help JCI members solve problems.

“In life, we cannot avoid challenges. Even an organisation like JCI faces challenges. Therefore, look at challenges as opportunities for you to learn how to solve the problems.

“As a worldwide youth organisation, JCI has been successfully promoting youth development, complementing government efforts in developing youth leadership,” stated the Senadin assemblyman who gave his full thumbs up to JCI.

JCI Miri new president councilor Toh Kah Shiong thanked members for trusting him to lead and emphasised that JCI provides development opportunities to empower youths to create positive changes as an individual, in business, internationally and in the community.

“JCI Miri will continue to provide training and development courses to encourage and inspire members to improve skills for better quality of life and learn more about JCI,” he said, adding that JCI Miri will endeavour to work with other youth organisations for meaningful and beneficial events.

Also present was Pujut assemblyman cum Miri Mayor Adam Yii.