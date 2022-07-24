More focus on developing more agricultural, farm roads, says Tebedu rep

SERIAN (July 24): The construction of more agricultural or farm roads will be the focus of the development agenda in Tebedu constituency, said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He pointed out such roads will encourage locals to develop their land for commercial agriculture on their own or in partnership with others instead of leaving it idle.

“It is my responsibility as the elected representative to ensure the progress of the agriculture sector here, particularly in improving the incomes of the village folk involved in agriculture,” he sasid when launching the recently upgraded Awah Gawai Tun abdul Razak (TAR) at Kampung Pichin on Saturday.

Also present at the event was Advisor (Education) in the Premier’s Department and former Tebedu rep Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

The Awah Gawai, a real-size longhouse replica, was upgraded at the cost of Rm2 million and the work was completed recently.

During the event, Dr Sinang also handed over a minor rural project (MRP) grant of RM10,000 to the Village Security and Development Committee of Kampung Pichin for the repairs of a riverbank project.

Meanwhile, Manyin at the event urged parents in the constituency to prioritise their children’s education to ensure a better future for their families.

He said skills training provides another platform for the youths to get good salaries if they could not obtain good scores in their studies.

Also present at the event were Serian District Council deputy chairman Asem Linkin, Pertubuhan Penduduk Kampung Pichin chairman John Jadol and community leaders.