Mt Kinabalu team following in footsteps of super hero

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): The tenth annual Expedition Mt Kinabalu was flagged off by Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, on July 23 from Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa here.

Expedition Mt Kinabalu is one of two exciting mountain climbs happening almost simultaneously both raising awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal muscle wasting disease that affects one in 3,500 boys.

In Pakistan, three-time Malaysian Everest summiteer Ravichandran Tharumalingam, who is also known as “Ravi Everest,” carries a flag for Coalition Duchenne (a charity founded by Sabahan Catherine Jayasuriya), and has just become the first Malaysian to reach the summit of K2.

Meanwhile in Sabah, Jayasuriya is leading her climbers after a two-year break imposed by the pandemic.

Jayasuriya has led over 750 climbers to Sabah to raise Duchenne muscular dystrophy awareness.

Jayasuriya, who lives in California, grew up in Kota Kinabalu and always dreamed of taking her children to the summit of its sentinel mountain.

Her son, Dusty Brandom, has Duchenne and would never make the climb. At 29, Dusty is in a wheelchair and severely impacted by the muscle wasting disease.

“Dusty is my daily inspiration and he inspires everyone he knows as he overcomes personal adversity with a smile on his face,” said Jayasuriya. “I climb for him.”

Dusty and the challenges faced by people with Duchenne have inspired Ravi Everest to become involved with the cause.

Ravi is Coalition Duchenne’s official climbing partner. His global ambitions match Coalition Duchenne’s goal of raising global awareness for Duchenne.

Ravi has climbed Mt Everest three times, in 2006, in 2007, and in May of 2022. Throughout his climbs he has endured many challenges, such as near-death in an avalanche on Mt Manaslu in 2012, and losing eight fingers to frostbite on Everest in 2006. Despite these challenges, he continues to push himself to summit mountains and inspire others.

K2 is extremely challenging and the weather this year has made the climb even more perilous.

Ravi follows Khoo Swee-Chiow, a Singaporean climber who was the first Southeast Asian to reach the K2 summit with his climb in 2012.

Dusty Brandom and his 96-year-old grandfather and elder Sabah statesman Tan Sri Thomas Jayasuriya, are featured in Catherine Jayasuriya’s award-winning film Dusty’s Trail: Summit of Borneo.

The film is the story of Dusty’s journey with Duchenne, and it tells about people coming together from around the world to climb Mt Kinabalu to raise awareness.

Dusty’s Trail has an important message of hope in the face of adversity, and shows the beauty of Sabah and its people to the world.

“I’m inspired by the determination of boys and young men with Duchenne like Dusty,” said Ravi Everest.

“There have been significant advances in treatments for Duchenne since Dusty was diagnosed with Duchenne in the 1990s,” said Jayasuriya.

Coalition Duchenne has been one of the leading charities pushing for progress. Heart medications and ventilators have greatly extended longevity and there are five approved drugs, although the most advanced of these only treat specific genetic variations of the disease. Gene therapies including CRISPR hold great promise and trials are underway by companies in the United States and Japan. Coalition Duchenne is partnering with Cure Rare Disease an organization looking at individual CRISPR strategies.

Jayasuriya believes strongly in acting locally but thinking globally. She is an advocate for Malaysian patients to have access to drugs for Duchenne currently being developed in the US and Europe and has spoken at conferences and worked with pharmaceutical companies to set up trial sites.

“Boys and young men with Duchenne in this region need a voice and access to new drugs,” said Catherine.

Finding and developing helping relationships with boys with Duchenne in Sabah like Azmi bin George (who passed away in 2018) has inspired Jayasuriya to expand assistance to local boys and young men with the disease.

Jayasuriya is exploring working with local groups and doctors to assist boys in rural communities and their families.

“When you pull up the most disadvantaged person, you pull up everyone,” said Jayasuriya.

There have been initiatives to develop assistive devices and clothing to help Duchenne patients as they grow steadily weaker. An “Iron Man” like suit would be the ultimate goal but may be many years in the future.

Echoing this dream, Jayasuriya’s cousin Yohan Jayasuriya is attempting to summit Kinabalu wearing a super hero costume. His climb may qualify for the book of records.

While they climb, everyone on the Expedition Mt Kinabalu team will follow in the footsteps of real life super hero Ravi Everest, who has just become the first Malaysian to summit K2 and raise the Malaysian flag and the flag of Coalition Duchenne on the summit.