OKU Sentral president calls for sign language interpreters at MACC

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): The OKU Sentral has suggested that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) introduce a sign language interpreter service in all the official affairs of the agency, especially when dealing with hearing and speech-impaired people.

Its president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said this effort was in line with the government’s commitment through the 2016-2022 Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) which emphasises efforts to increase the level of accessibility of the group to information and communication.

“Before this, there were limitations in terms of communication because the deaf had a hard time expressing themselves.

“Therefore, MACC will become a very inclusive agency and not leave anyone behind in communication so that we don’t feel like we are third-class citizens,” she told reporters when met at the closing ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Programme with the Deaf Community organised by MACC here today.

Ras Adiba, who is also Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, said certain characteristics could make some PWDs more vulnerable to corruption than others.

On today’s programme, Ras Adiba said MACC was the first law enforcement agency in the country to hold an awareness programme on corruption with the deaf community.

About 100 members of the Malaysia Federation of the Deaf (MFD) participated in the programme.

“Many benefits and very useful knowledge were gained through today’s programme and most importantly, the bridge that connects MACC and the deaf community has been built through MFD,” she said. — Bernama