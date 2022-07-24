Pharmaniaga’s slow moving vaccine inventory a cause for concern

KUCHING: Analysts are concerned about Pharmaniaga Bhd’s (Pharmaniaga) slow moving vaccine inventory but notes that the flu bug going around currently seems to have boosted the demand for its medicines while its Indonesian operation has turned the corner.

To note, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) came away from a plant visit cum meeting feeling cautious on Pharmaniaga.

“Pharmaniaga now holds 10 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in its inventory, having sold two million doses in 1Q22,” Kenanga Research recapped.

“It is hoping to unload the inventory to export markets with low vaccination rates, such as certain African nations, in 2H22.”

The research arm estimated that the inventory carries a market value of RM400 million to RM600 million.

“On a brighter note, we understand that Pharmaniaga currently enjoys strong demand for cold, fever, and cough medicines, and children medication in private clinics and hospitals due in part to a rise in cases of common flu and influenza-like illnesses (ironically, due to increased contacts within the population after the lifting of pandemic restrictions) as well as limited raw material due to supply chain disruptions arising from the intermittent Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

“Specifically, the average utilisation rate of its OSD plant has jumped to 80 per cent from the usual 60 per cent.

“Nonetheless, the impact on its earnings will be insignificant as these products only make up less than three per cent of total revenue and it expects the supply situation in the market to normalise by end-August 2022.”

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research gathered that Pharmaniaga expects its Indonesian operation to stay profitable during the remaining quarters in FY22; having already turned profitable in 1QFY22 with a PAT of RM3.8 million (the unit had been in the red for several quarters prior to 1QFY22).

“The turnaround has been driven by operational efficiency gains through on-going inventory optimisation efforts and aggressive payment collection.

“Specifically, it has managed to keep tabs on fast moving stock keeping units (SKUs) and reduce slow moving stocks and lowering working capital requirements.”

Kenanga Research also gathered that Pharmaniaga sees the need to beef up its logistics capacity.

“It is on the lookout for either an existing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) operator, or an established pharmaceutical logistics player, to be merged with its existing logistics unit by end 2022.”

The research arm further highlighted that Pharmaniaga has stock for three to six months of raw material active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), of which market prices have sky-rocketed in recent months.

“Typically, this key input accounts for an estimated 30 per cent of total cost.

“Pharmaniaga may be bracing for margin squeeze as selling prices are normally sticky on the way up under the concession signed with the government.”

Overall, Kenanga Research liked Pharmaniaga for its recurring earnings backed by concessions signed with the government and it is in the midst of finalising the logistics and distribution contract extension agreement with the Ministry of Health Malaysia, slated to be completed by 4QCY22 and a high dividend yield of six per cent.

However, the research arm did not expect FY22 to chalk up positive earnings growth since most of the vaccines delivery has been completed.

“We cut FY22 net profit forecast by nine per cent (to reflect lower sales of vaccines) but keep our FY23 numbers.”

As of July 21, Kenanga Research’s FY22 and FY23 core net profit forecasts for Pharmaniaga were at RM85.9 million and RM77.5 million, respectively.