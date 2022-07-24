Sabah FC facing defensive issues

KOTA KINABALU (July 24): Sabah FC might have to overcome some defensive issues as they return to Super League action on Tuesday.

The Rhinos, who were knocked out by Selangor FC in the FA Cup quarterfinal, will take on Petaling Jaya City FC away with the likeliness of missing first choice centre backs Jackson de Souza and Dominic Tan.

Brazilian defender Jackson lasted only 15 minutes in the 2-1 comeback win over Terengganu FC last week and did not feature in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Selangor FC here on Saturday night.

Dominic then suffered what seemed to be a hamstring injury and was replaced by youngster Abdul Hanafie Tokyo midway into the first half.

To add to the team injury woes, Mohd Rizal Ghazali who is operating as a right-wing back in Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s preferred 3-4-3 formation also came off in the second half against Selangor FC.

Kim Swee, speaking after Saturday’s game, said the team may have to do with the available options rather than sweat on the fitness of the injured players.

“We certainly need to look for replacements for Jackson and Dominic … we do have several players who are waiting for their chances.

“It will be another tough assignment when we take on PJ City but we have to think positively on the players that are going to play rather than dwell on what we are lacking,” he said.

And Kim Swee may have been impressed with local talent Hanafie who stood his ground well for much of the game in what was his first appearance of the new campaign.

Other options will be to start Park Tae Su at central defence, which he did against Selangor FC in the absence of Jackson, although it limited his influence up front, especially when he had scored six league goals when deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Rawilson Batuil and Mohd Baddrul Affendy as well as fullbacks Tommy Mawat Bada and Nazirul Naim Che Hashim and several others could be called upon to line up against PJ City.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee was a mirror of disappointment as the Rhinos’ FA Cup journey ended in the quarterfinals.

Brazilian duo Hyuri and Caion scored in each half, including the former’s opening goal just 25 seconds into the game, to stun the Rhinos in front of around 20,000 fans at the Likas Stadium.

“It was very disappointing because we are out of the FA Cup with the result.

“When Dominic is forced off through injury, it affected several of our plays but Hanafie played a good game when he came on for his first appearance.

“Overall, we did not convert the chances created and this gave Selangor advantage in the game,” he said.

Kim Swee also said newly signed striker Jose Embalo was still trying to adapt to the team style of play and did not commit whether the Portugal-born Guinea-Bissau international striker will start Tuesday’s match.

“We’ll see … I believe all the players in the team will be able to carry out their roles when given opportunity,” he added.

Sabah FC are currently second in the Super League on 25 points but have played one game more than Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who lead the 12-team table on 29 points.

PJ City, on the other hand, are ninth having collected 11 points from two wins, five draws and four losses.