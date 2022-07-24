Sarawak Skills Miri to have two new blocks next year

MIRI (July 24): Sarawak Skills Miri will be taking over and renovating two blocks of the former Sarawak Shell Berhad’s office building in Lutong here and will start using them next year.

According to Sarawak Skills Group head of Commercial, Corporate Relations and Business Development Mohamad Isham Fauzi, the additional building blocks are to accommodate the increased number of students and provide a more conducive learning environment for them.

“After 15 years of Sarawak Skill’s establishment in Miri, our latest development will be the coming two new blocks which were former Shell’s office building.

“We need new buildings to provide a conducive learning environment for our students, because we also have an increase in the number of student intakes from rural areas,” he said when met at a function recently.

Mohd Isham said the renovation process is expected to commence in October, and will take about six months to be completed before it is operational next year.

“Once completed, it will have facilities such as a laboratory, classrooms, a hall, recreational areas, a resource centre and an examination hall.

“These facilities will be used by both Sarawak Skills and International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak Miri,” he disclosed.

He also expressed his thanks to the Sarawak Planning Unit for giving approval to Sarawak Skills Miri to take over and use the blocks.