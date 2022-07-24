Sheda an apolitical NGO, upholds neutrality, says president

KUCHING (July 24): The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) itself upholds neutrality, even if some of its members may be involved, within their personal capacity, in various political organisations, elections or campaigns.

In pointing this out, its president Augustine CH Wong also stresses that Sheda is a non-political non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“Our association’s primary objectives are to represent the interests of our members in the property development and construction industry in Sarawak, to help in property development, and to help the construction industry address concerns with relevant decision-makers and authorities.

“Sheda is not linked to or associated with any political party, and we emphasise that any political or government policy-related statement made by any individual Sheda member is not endorsed by Sheda,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Wong, the Sheda Constitution is clear about no member or Sheda branch being allowed to make any statement to the press or issue any press release concerning Sheda’s policies or government policies without the sanction of the Sheda president.

He also took the opportunity to call upon the stakeholders to be mindful of comments made in public deemed to be associated with Sheda.

“In the interest of maintaining healthy working relationships, proper representation and open communications, kindly verify such comments with the Sheda president.

“Sheda has spent many years working through industry issues with various parties.

“We understand that mutual trust and respect are required to enter into fruitful discussions and we remain committed to our objectives,” he added.

Wong also said Sheda had always been committed to effectively planning the development of land and construction of buildings, recommending policies, processes and procedures that would enhance system efficiency, as well as building and providing affordable and sustainable housing for Sarawakians.

He further said that the association was committed to improving the techniques and methods by introducing and adopting new technologies, encouraging efficient use of Sarawak’s natural resources, and assisting in creating better and wider employment opportunities in the building industry.

“Sheda will continue to prioritise working closely with the Sarawak government and industry stakeholders for the progress of the housing and real estate development industry to benefit all Sarawakians,” he added.