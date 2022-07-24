Snowdan: PRS may propose Doris Brodie as potential Sri Aman candidate for GE15

KUCHING (July 24): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) may have a potential candidate for Sri Aman in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) in Dato Sri Doris Brodie.

PRS Youth chief Snowdan Lawan said Doris has been moving on the ground for many years preparing herself and making herself known to the people.

“We do have some potential candidates who are already on the ground in Sri Aman. One of our potential candidates, Dato Sri Doris Brodie, has been on the ground not just this year but since the last four years.

“Furthermore, she is also political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak and she has the capacity to move around. I think she has made herself known to the people in Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan and Simanggang — she’s being welcomed and accepted by the people,” Snowdan said when met after closing the inaugural Sago Incubator 2022 and Forage @ The Hills Food Festival 2022 today.

However, the decision will be decided by PRS top leaders and the selection committee who will have to sit down and go through the potential candidates.

“Once the names have been decided by the selection committee, the names will be brought to the party president Datuk Joseph Salang who will then submit it to the Premier of Sarawak, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) president, for his endorsement,” said the Balai Ringin assemblyman.

Snowdan, who is also Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative and Performing Arts II (Creative Industry and Performing Arts), added the selection committee could be set up soon in view of the upcoming general election.

“It is a new term after the PRS Triennial Delegates Conference, which was held in Sibu last year. Meaning to say, we have a new selection committee that will look into the potential candidate.

“I believe the selection committee will be set up soon — this is my wild guess. We are going to have our Supreme Council meeting probably next month and we will sit down and formalise the setting up of the new selection committee since the last term has already lapsed,” he said.