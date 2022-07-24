Some 300 cyclists take part in Sarawak Day fun ride

SIBU (July 24): Nearly 300 took part in the ‘722 Fun Ride @ Sarawak Independence Day’ here recently.

The cycling event was organised by the Sibu Swan Cycling Club and co-organised by the KPJ Sibu Specialist Medical Centre.

The fun ride was rolled out in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration here.

It was officiated by KPJ Sibu Specialist Medical Centre medical director Dr Wong Chya Wei, KPJ Sibu Specialist Medical Centre general manager Thomas Ho and Sibu Swan Cycling Club president Ngu Ing Lee.

During the event, there were also free health screenings for glucose and blood pressure.