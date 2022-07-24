Stay focused on serving community especially grassroots, Kapit councillors reminded

KAPIT (July 24): The officials of the Kapit District Council (KDC) must be focused on their core responsibility of serving the community, especially the grassroots.

In giving this reminder, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi also calls upon the councillors to carry out their duties with full dedication and integrity.

“You are not simply put in the council; you are appointed to do your best to serve.

“The councillors are a part of the government under the three-tier system: the local government, the state government, and the federal department.

“You deal directly with the people; thus, you must have clear understanding and the commitment in serving the public,” he spoke prior to officiating at the swearing-in of KDC councillors at Meligai Hotel yesterday.

Adding on Nanta, who is Kapit MP, said the councillors must ‘know the pulse and feeling of the district, and its people in their day-to-day activities’.

“Your core business covers many things: landscape, general cleanliness at public places, public health, overseeing the traffic and vehicle parking in town, signs, proper maintenance of commercial premises and market places including Kapit Town Square – there are so many areas to look after.

“This is important because visitors to Kapit would want to see the town properly managed, with neat landscapes, decent public facilities like the public toilets and the public library, and good waste management.

“A good first impression is very important, as it could also be the lasting impression.

“So this is the core business of the council,” he elaborated.

Nonetheless, the federal minister also commended the council for exhibiting improvements year after year and in this regard, he remarked: “I want them to always keep updating themselves and to fully cooperate with the government and local YBs (elected representatives).”

Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, KDC secretary Kelimbik Sibat, as well as Song District officer Harry Bruce and Bukit Mabong District officer Robert Liman, were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, KDC chairman Lating Minggang led the swearing-in of the councillors, whose term of service had been extended to another six months.

“The oath-taking must be held immediately, as we will call the third quarterly full council meeting soon,” he said.

Others in the KDC line-up are Lating’s deputy Watson Awan Jalai, Ballin Jampong, Aman Yakow, Janong Begelin, Labang Jaon, Louis Nyagong Lenjau, Ma Thian Kock, Martin Bilun, Neo Kek Seng, Zully Ambrose Blikau, Yu Si Geok, Wong Hau Ching, Ugu Matu, Tirah Lawai @ Liwan, Rose Demon Simpang, Munah Luyoh, Mohd Abdul Halim Abdullah, Ilahi Junaidi, Michael Nyantaw, Liew Hui Hua, Joseph Jarrau, Jadam Iba, George Tang, Francis Bakat, Ellison Silo Bilun, Eda Ibon, Daniel Levoh Imang, Bete Lahang, Anyie Kumbong and Abu Talip Mohammad Mokhtar.