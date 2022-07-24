S’wak govt mulls setting up extreme sports facilities in major towns

SIBU (July 24): The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development is looking into setting up extreme sport facilities in Miri, Bintulu and Kuching for a start.

This is according to its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahmah Hamzah who pointed out that there is a strong following for these sports especially among the youths in these places.

He said that he and Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu are aware of a number of requests from youths for such facilities in major towns in Sarawak.

Abdul Karim revealed that his ministry is looking into setting up extreme sport facilities like those housed in Sibu Active Youth Space.

“Sibu has the largest one, and even Kuching does not have the facility like the one in Sibu. So, we are seriously considering having facilities like this in Miri, Bintulu and Kuching for a start. Probably also, we will see whether Mukah or Betong, if there are (good following for extreme sports).

“What is more important is that in a town or city – there must be strong followers of this. We do know Bintulu has quite a strong following, Kuching also, we do know. So, if there are enthusiasts in those cities, we will consider setting up facilities like this, not going to be very big but it helps in the long way to gather those youths who have got these extreme interests.

“Not all the youths will go into football, futsal or normal sports that we are encouraging. Some of them go into these extreme sports. Without these facilities being provided for them, they might get involved in undesirable activities.

“We do hope we can look into this very fast, probably in the next one year and consider setting up facilities like this, we will look into the siting for it,” the minister elaborated.

Adding on, he revealed that his ministry has a plan to have one within the premises of Sarawak Sports Complex.

“We do have plans for that. Apart from that, another area that we are looking at is Bintulu. I know Bintulu has quite a strong following of this sport,” he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after officiating the Mysed Extreme Game Challenge in Sibu Active Youth Space yesterday.

Also present were Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, acting permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Nancy Jolhi, Sarawak Extreme Sport Association (SESA) president Nik Suhaily and Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, political secretary to Premier of Sarawak.

On the three-day event, Abdul Karim said he was made to understand there are about 100 participants coming from across Sarawak, Peninsula Malaysia as well as Indonesia.

He also observed that the event has good tourism potential.

“Anything that gathers crowd (has tourism potential). The athletes normally will not come alone, they might come with families, friends.

“That in itself is already assisting the tourism industry. If they are from outside Sibu, they will need accommodation, dine at eateries,” he said.

Four categories are being competed in the event, namely BMX stunt, BMX flatland, rollerblade and skateboarding. The prize money includes RM2,000 for the champion, RM1,500 (second), RM1,000 (third), RM800 (fourth) and RM500 (fifth).