Tennis: PTBS A edge SLTA Red to retain Kuching Inter Team crown

KUCHING (July 24): Persatuan Tenis Bumiputera Sarawak (PTBS) A made a successful defence of the Kuching Inter Team crown after they edged Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Red 2-1 in the final at the SLTA Tennis Centre today.

Amin Tamel and team captain Wahi Sahmad delivered the first point for the defending champions when they beat Alex Ting-Dr Mark Hardin 7-5, 6-2 in the third doubles (Veteran – 50 Years & Above).

Mohd Norhairi Khaidir and Joel Wilton Empirang made it 2-0 when they came back from a set down 1-6 to beat Gilbert Yeo and Sufri Kasuadi 6-2 and 13-11 in the first doubles (Open).

Shawn Lee and Sunny Emerson John Nain pulled a point back for SLTA Red when they defeated Shuari Zawawi-Patrick Siqueen 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the second doubles (Masters 40-49 Years).

The champions collected RM1,500, second placing RM700 while losing semi-finalists SLTA Blue and PTBS B each received RM375.

SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew Chin Joon, who closed the event and gave away the prizes, was pleased to note the encouraging response to the tournament organised by the Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association whereby 12 teams took part in the three-day event.

“This is one of the small and big tournaments that we are organising to keep the sport going and giving the tennis players the opportunity to play and compete.

“Up next will be the ITF World Tennis Tour men’s Pro-Circuit M15 US$15,000 from Aug 1 to 7, Inter Club Tennis Tournament from Aug 19 to 21 and the National Maksak Tennis Championship from Sept 1 to 4,” he said.

Liew added that SLTA will also be organising the 36th Sarawak Premier Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J1 from Oct 18 to 23 and the 37th Sarawak Premier Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J3 from Oct 25 to 30.