Turun protest: Police call 30 individuals, including organisers to give statements

KUALA LUMPUR (July 24): Police have called 30 individuals, including the organisers of the #Turun protest, to have their statements recorded tomorrow and on Tuesday.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, however, said the identity of the individuals would only be disclosed after they have given their statements to the police.

“We will complete the investigations first before any further action is taken,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police had opened an investigation paper in connection to the #Turun protest in front of the Sogo shopping mall here today under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

About 100 individuals holding placards and banners had gathered outside of the Sogo shopping centre at about 1.40 pm and dispersed at about 3pm. – Bernama