Woman nabbed at Kpg Sibuluh bus stop for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (July 24): A female suspect was arrested at a bus stop in Kampung Sibuluh, Bau around 5.30pm yesterday after she was allegedly found to be selling online gambling top-ups.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said police also seized a smartphone, SIM card and cash from the 19-year-old suspect, who is from Kampung Terbat, Serian.

“On her phone, police discovered top-up transactions for online gambling websites,” he added.

He said a background check on the suspect found that this is her first criminal offence.

Poge said the suspect is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If convicted, the suspect may face a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM50,000 or sentenced to jail for not more than three years.