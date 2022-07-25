59 children showcase skills in colouring contest

BINTULU (July 25): A total of 59 children aged five to 12 years showcased their skills in a colouring competition held at Tadika Bandar Jaya here Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by Taman Bandar Jaya Neighbourhood Watch Committee and Tadika Bandar Jaya.

The competition was divided into four categories, namely Category A (11-12 years); Category B (9-10); Category C (7-8) and Category D (5-6).

In Category A, Tiong En Yi emerged winner while Lau Zheng Yi, Yiak Swan Swee and Constance Hu Shu Wei placed second to fourth, respectively.

The top three winners in Category B were Yiak Sie Swee followed by Rianne Tang Rui En and Angelyn Ngien Kai En.

For Category C, Abbie Tang Bing Bing placed first while second to fourth places went to Jacqulyn Hiew Fang Rou, Jyce Wong Qian Ying and Joan Tang, respectively.

Sii Jia Yi was the winner in Category D followed by Lee Xin Qin, Tiong En Jie and Jenny Quinn Peter.

KRT Taman Bandar Jaya advisor Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh gave out the prizes to the winners.

Also present were KRT Taman Bandar Jaya chairman Kapitan Ngo Pen Hee and organising chairperson Jenny Wong.