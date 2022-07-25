91 teams compete in Kuching Open Darts tourney

KUCHING (July 25): TDC beat 79 other teams to emerge champion in the Kuching City Open 2022 Darts Championships yesteroday, bagging RM800 in cash and a trophy.

Second place went to Team Silver Bullet who recieved RM400 in cash and trophy.

Finishing third and fourth were Team Amigos and Team War’s Gogeta who each pocketed RM200.

Fifth to eighth place winners took home RM80 each.

In the Kejiranan Mesra (KJM) category, first and second place went to KJM BGS and KJM Taman Sukma respectively. KJM Gita 2 and KJM Tupong were third and fourth.

The champions received the cash prize of RM300 cash followed by runners-up (RM150), third and fourth place winners (RM80 each).

Fifth to eighth place finishers took home RM50 cash each.

Prizes were presented by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Community Service Department deputy director Rudzaimeir Malek at Mydin Tunku Vista yesterday.

A total of 91 teams participated in the tournament organised by DBKU.