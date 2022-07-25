A-G’s report: KDEB Waste Management did not fully practise corporate governance

SHAH ALAM (July 25): The Auditor-General’s (LKAN) Report on the Activities of the Selangor State Government Agencies and the Management of State Government Companies Year 2020 Series 1 found that KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) Sdn Bhd did not practise four out of nine aspects of corporate governance.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said the report which was tabled at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today revealed the monitoring of solid waste collection and cleaning services by KDEBWM’s subcontractors was less than satisfactory.

“Overall, the objective of appointing KDEBWM as a project management company for managing integrated solid waste collection and public cleaning services in Selangor has been achieved even though it is a little later than originally planned,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Nik Azman said the performance audit of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) as a whole noted that the state government agency had fulfilled its role as the main agency in real estate development, especially in providing housing for the Selangor people.

“However, the performance of real estate development, whether through the appointment of contractors or privatisation, is less than satisfactory because the physical performance and revenue do not reach the target,” he said.

On the management of assessment tax by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS), Nik Azman said overall, the local authorities have reached their objective in providing municipal services to the people in the state.

However, he said the assessment and enforcement activities on the assessment tax collection should be improved so that tax arrears can be reduced from time to time.

Nik Azman said all relevant officers, heads of departments and chief executive officers had been informed in advance about the matters reported in the LKAN for verification purposes, adding that closing meetings have also been conducted to discuss the audit findings and to seek clarifications as well as feedback on arising issues.

“To enable corrective and improvement actions to be taken by relevant heads of the departments, the National Audit Department has also submitted 10 recommendations to the management of the activities of state government agencies and companies to improve the weaknesses reported,” he added.

Nik Azman said the LKAN was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on March 22 this year after it was approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, adding that it was tabled in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today after the approval of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The public can access the LKAN at http://www.audit.gov.my. — Bernama