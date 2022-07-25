ACCCIS: Raise threshold for exemption on taxation of personal income in 2023 Budget

KUCHING (July 25): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) has proposed that the 2023 Budget raise the threshold for exemption on taxation of personal income as a measure to reach out to the M40 group.

ACCCIS secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai said such move should serve as a measure to help the M40 group whose income had been adversely affected by the disruption of the economy due to the Movement Control Orders (MCOs) previously implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the government should also carry on with some of the measures, announced earlier on, to assist the vulnerable income groups such as the B40 group to counter the adverse impact of the inflation.

“It is hoped that the government would introduce further stimulus packages to address the immediate problem stemming from the Covid-19, and also the long-term plans to spur the economic growth,” he told The Borneo Post today when prompted for input for the 2023 Budget.

Noting that the government had come up with various measures to assist the B40 group in the country, Chai felt that aid measures should also be introduced to help the M40 group.

He was glad to learn that the Finance Minister had said that economic reform efforts would be given priority to enhance business competitiveness and the value chain.

“It would be interesting to see what kind of reforms will be introduced in this coming Budget,” he said.

Over the past one year, Chai said the business community had been placed in a tough position, having had to counter various shocks, inter alia, the revised minimum wage across the country.

He added that other measures including the increased maternity leave to 98 days and the increased paternity leave to seven days would inevitably hike the cost of doing business on the part of the employers.

“Therefore, it is high time for the government to come up with measures and reforms which could enhance business competitiveness and also raise the productivity of the employees.

“This is to offset the rise in the cost of doing business, notably the government should consider cutting the bureaucratic red tape in obtaining some of the approvals and streaming the requirements of getting such approvals,” he said.

Chai said he would not expect much on any possible increase in the development expenditure for the 2023 Budget, due to the constraint of Malaysia’s fiscal position.

Despite having said that, he hoped sufficient quantum of the development expenditure would be set aside for Sarawak and Sabah.

He pointed out that the infrastructure and Internet connectivity in the two Borneo states still lag far behind compared to their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Last but not least, we would also like to call for a timely review of the quantum of the ‘special grant’ to Sabah and Sarawak as provided under Article 112(D) of the Federal Constitution.

“This is to reflect the commitment of the Federal government to uplift the pace of development of the two East Malaysian states as well as to redeem its past oversight of the recognition of their special status as accorded under the Constitution,” Chai added.