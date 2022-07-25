Army foils two attempts by illegals to enter Sarawak

KUCHING (July 25): The Malaysian Armed Forces foiled two separate attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the state at Kampung Gumbang and Kampung Stass in Bau on Sunday.

A First Division Infantry spokesman said soldiers from the Third Brigade intercepted the first group of nine foreign nationals at Kampung Gumbang, about 400 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border, at around 9am.

“The group, comprising eight men and a woman, had entered the country via an illegal route,” he said.

The spokesperson said the second incident happened at Kampung Stass around 9.15pm the same day, when Third Brigade personnel detained seven men and seven women who had crossed into the country using an illegal route.

All 23 foreign nationals, aged between 17 and 43, were found to be without valid travel documents, he added.

“No prohibited items were found in their possession. They only had with them clothing, cash totalling RM5,661 and 14 mobile phones.”

The spokesperson said all 23 illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their home country, with police reports on the two interceptions lodged at Bau police station.