Beauty pageant finals to be held at St. Paul Bunuk Parish Hall on Saturday

KUCHING (July 25): The finals of the first-ever Dayung Remus Bidayuh Mystique beauty pageant will be held at St. Paul Bunuk Parish Hall, Jalan Borneo Heights this Saturday night.

The title will be vied by 10 Bidayuh beauties from Padawan, Serian and Bau who were selected among 17 participants in the preliminary round held on July 24.

The 10 are Fellicia Pamella Francis, Pretty Rimba John Rizal, Sonia Jee Yong Ching, Selvia Lagoon James Rengis, Gloria Eunice Tuam, Patriana Mathew, Nisarina Rayu, Dessyfarolyna Malai Suwe, Jesmina Fae James and Venessa Beda Sigar.

The competition, which offers cash prizes amounting to RM6,400, is being held in conjunction with the three-day Bidayuh Mystique Festival 2022 from July 29 to 31.

The festival is organised by the Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (Segu Bunuk Penrissen Association).

The winner will bring home a cash prize of RM2,000, a trophy, a sash and supplementary prizes, while the runner-up and third place winners will each receive a cash prize of RM1,500 and RM1,000, in addition to a trophy, sash and supplementary prizes.

In addition, the organisers also provided seven consolation prizes, each of which was in the form of RM200 cash and supplementary prizes.

According to the festival’s manager Robert Kenneth, among the objectives of the competition was to unearth new talents among Bidayuh girls.

“Many of those who participated in or won beauty pageant contests are already successful in their respective careers,” said Robert.

Robert said during the preliminary round the contestants were evaluated based on a few criteria namely beauty, self-introduction and intelligence, among others.

“In this competition, we are not just looking for winners who are beautiful in appearance but also someone who is intelligent and has a good personality,” he added.

Regarding the activities to be held throughout the festival, Robert said the beauty pageant, traditional Bidayuh dance competition and performances by several Bidayuh popular singers are expected to be the attraction among the festival goers

He said, the Bidayuh traditional dance competition will be participated by four groups and will be held on the night of July 29, while the beauty queen competition will be held on the night of July 30.

In addition, he said, other activities include a cooking competition and a poco-poco dance competition.

“Besides that there will be 40 stalls selling food and drinks and exhibition booths of several government agencies and private sectors, and also health screening by the Malaysian Health Ministry.

“To enliven the atmosphere of the ceremony, six popular Bidayuh singers and the Pinanak Sentah musical group were invited to perform at the festival,” he said.

The invited singers include Rozzie Mila, Claudia Geres, Four Kadun, Justina Pereira and Marshal Enric.