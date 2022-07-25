Bersih Sarawak chairwoman backs proposed anti-smoking bill

KUCHING (July 25): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) Sarawak chairwoman Ann Teo has voiced her support for the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.

“I am inclined to support the Bill to ban smoking for that generation and thereafter.

“I can understand the consideration of public health and cost to sufferers of diseases resulting from tobacco use as well as to the community at large,” she shared with The Borneo Post.

The Bill to prohibit sale of cigarettes, tobacco and vape products to those born from 2005 is touted as a ‘generation end game’ to smoking and vaping.

Teo remarked that National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019 showed 15.6 per cent of the country’s teenagers aged between 15 and 19 used tobacco products.

“People already know the harmful effects of smoking and our government, whether successfully or not, have made attempts to curb tobacco use or smoking with restrictions at eateries and enclosed areas, or expanding smoke-free areas.”

She said the Bill, if passed, would be a step closer to stop the use of tobacco products by the new generation with a national ban on sale of cigarettes and vape products to anyone born from 2005.

If the Bill is to be implemented, Teo said the need for effective enforcement would be crucial and public health education must continue to reduce smoking rates.