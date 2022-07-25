Borneo Cultures Museum to charge admission fees beginning Aug 1

KUCHING (July 25): The Borneo Cultures Museum here would begin collecting admission fees from visitors effective this Aug 1.

Speaking at a press conference today, state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there would be different entrance rates for Sarawakians, Malaysians but non-Sarawakians, and foreigners.

“Borneo Cultures Museum is a museum under the administration of Sarawak Museum Department, and it has attracted about 350,000 visitors since opening its doors on March 9 this year,” said Abdul Karim, listing Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as the ambassadors of Romania, Belgium, the US and Japan, as among the dignitaries who had visited the museum.

On the entrance fees, the minister said for Malaysian children aged 12 and below, Abdul Karim said they could enter for free, but for foreigners, it would RM20 per child.

Those aged between 13 and 17, or possessing student’s identity card, he said each would have to pay RM5 (Malaysian), or RM25 (non-Malaysian).

The student’s ID would also cover those still pursuing education at universities.

For adults aged between 18 and 60, Abdul Karim said each would be charged RM10 (Sarawakian), RM20 (Malaysian, but non-Sarawakian), or RM50 (non-Malaysian).

Senior citizens aged 61 and above would be charged RM5 each (Sarawakian), RM10 (Malaysian, but non-Sarawakian), or RM25 (non-Sarawakian).

People with disabilities (OKU) of Malaysian nationality and are registered with the Welfare Department, are allowed free entry; OKU foreigners are also granted free entry, but only to those who are wheelchair-bound or possess documentary proof.

There would also be a special rate for group visits, where a group of 10 and above would be charged RM8 per person (Sarawakians), RM16 per person (Malaysians, but non-Sarawakians), or RM40 (non-Malaysians).

The museum has also introduced an unlimited visit pass applicable for a year, priced at RM100 per person.

When asked on the different rates between Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians, Abdul Karim said the Museum Department would study the response from the visitors first before making any change, ‘if needed later on’.

On the rental payment for the facilities at the museum, Abdul Karim said the auditorium, with a hosting capacity for 250 people, could be rented out from 8am to noon or 1pm to 5pm, at a fee of RM400 for government agencies or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and RM500 for corporate bodies.

To rent the auditorium for the whole day (8am-5pm), the fee would be RM750 for government agencies and NGOs, and RM900 for corporate bodies.

The fees for the multipurpose room, with a capacity of 60 people, are RM200 for government agencies or NGOs for half-day use, and RM350 for whole-day use.

Corporate bodies can rent the space for RM250 for half-day, and RM400 for whole day.

A temporary exhibition gallery, covering 915.88 square metres of space, can be rented for a month at a minimum rate of RM2,000.

At the craft and art gallery space, there are four rooms with a capacity of 30 people each that are being rented out from 8am to 5pm at RM100 for government agencies and NGOs, and RM200 for corporate bodies. One of the four rooms is a dancing room.

“The suggestion to impose entrance tickets and rental payments for the facilities here are to cover part of the maintenance costs, aside from enhancing the visitors’ knowledge on the state’s history, cultures and heritage,” said Abdul Karim.

Moreover, he said a fine-dining restaurant and another cafeteria should be ready the earliest by the end of this month.

Touching on the old Sarawak Museum that had been repurposed as a natural history museum, Abdul Karim said it should be open to the public in two years’ time to accommodate intensive works on the artefacts, including labelling, proper descriptions and storage in a temperature-controlled cabinet.

The physical renovation of the old museum had reached completion, he added.

“For now, the state Museum Department would provide free entry to the Borneo Cultures Museum to all visitors on three days every year – May 18 (International Museum Day), July 22 (Sarawak Day), and Dec 31 (New Year’s Eve).”

The minister further pointed out the Sarawak Museum Department director would have the discretion to consider free entrance for state official business visits in compliance with the guidelines fixed.

The payment for the ticket can be made cash or via S Pay Global e-wallet; the visitors are required to show their identity cards (IC) or passports upon making payments at the ticket counter.

The museum is operating from 9am to 4.45pm from Mondays to Fridays, and 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

It is closed on the first of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the first day of Chinese New Year, first day of Gawai Dayak, Labour Day (May 1), Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak’s Birthday, National Day (Aug 31) and Christmas (Dec 25).

For further enquiries, contact 082-548215 or bcm@sarawak.gov.my

Among those present at the press conference yesterday were Sarawak Museum Department director Tazudin Mohtar and permanent secretary to Abdul Karim’s ministry, Hii Chang Kee.