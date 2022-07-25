Covid-19 cases in S’wak breach 400-mark in Epid Week 29

KUCHING (July 25): The weekly Covid-19 cases in Sarawak breached the 400-mark in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 29 with 437 cases recorded, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This was an increase of 60 cases when compared to the 367 cases recorded in the previous Epid Week.

In its weekly Covid-19 report, SDMC said most of the cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms with the exception of five which were either in Category 3, 4 or 5.

It added there were three Covid-19 fatalities reported in the same week with one each in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative total of 309,136 cases.

SDMC also broke down the cases, noting Kuching and Miri had reported triple-digit cases this week with 143 and 112 respectively.

“This is followed by Sibu with 49 cases, Bintulu (43), Samarahan (25), and Sarikei (13),” it said.

There were also 20 districts which had reported single-digit cases namely Limbang (9), Kapit (6), Bau (3), Mukah (3), Lawas (3), Sri Aman (3), Selangau (3), Saratok (3), Serian (2), Simunjan (2), Matu (2), Lubok Antu (2), Subis (2), Julau (2), Tebedu (2), and one each in Kanowit, Betong, Pakan, Daro, and Song.