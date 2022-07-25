Covid-19 infection cases in Sabah drop to 203 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections dropped from 226 on Sunday to 203 cases today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that there are less number test samples today, resulting in the lower cases.

He added that a total of 2,122 test samples were taken today, with 10.04 percent positivity rate as compared to 2,391 tests taken with a positivity rate of 8.91 percent on Sunday.

“A total of 10 districts experienced a drop in cases, while seven experience a hike. The three districts with huge drop in cases are Kota Kinabalu (-15 cases), Penampang (-13 cases) and Lahad Datu (-11 cases). Eleven other districts had zero new infections today,” he said.

Out of the 203 cases today, 201 are in category 1 and 2. The two remaining cases are in category 3 and category 5, respectively.