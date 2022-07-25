Identify, respond accordingly to opportunities that come knocking, youths advised

BINTULU (July 25): Today’s youths must be able to identify and respond accordingly to every opportunities whether during good or bad situations.

In giving this advice, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that there are always ‘opportunities awaiting the opportunists’ who want to improve themselves in any field, including entrepreneurship.

“I don’t expect all of you will become entrepreneurs, but do have an open mindset and be positive as opportunities are everywhere,” he said in officiating at the opening of the Youth Entrepreneurs Setup 2022 (YES) programme in the civic centre here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, also the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, pointed out that the government never expected ‘everyone to become a millionaire through business’, but it had always encouraged the people to enjoy life to the fullest and also to be good and productive citizens who could contribute back to their communities, the state and the country.

“Your destiny in life depends, but what is important is to have a high confidence level that will bring you forward as entrepreneurs, professionals, modern farmers or modern fishermen.”

Adding on, the minister regarded the food industry as ‘a very important sector’, in view of the food security issues faced by many countries today.

“Agriculture and fisheries are very important careers for the future, as now the world is facing food security issues.

“We should look into these areas,” he said.

On YES 2022, Abdul Karim described it as a platform for the government to find out the real aspirations of youths.

“It is our responsibility to guide our youths, so that they would be open to improving themselves, and for them to have a high confidence level; when the time comes, they would become our leaders.

“Youths are a very important component in society as they would be the ones shaping the future.”

He also said the programme, as well as other similar ones, meant to help the youths stand on their own in entrepreneurship without relying too much on government’s assistance.

“I believe dishing out money is not a good move as the recipients would not be going anywhere without trying.

“Don’t expect too much on handouts; it’s not a good practice and probably, the failure of our administration, because by giving out so many, that’s where it ends – it would not create successful individuals,” he pointed out.

Having said this, Abdul Karim said the government would come to help through platforms such as YES 2022.

“From the YES 2022 programme, the government hopes to collect as much input as possible from the youths to enhance their capabilities.

“From all the collected information and ideas as they linked up with youths, the government would have a clearer picture of their needs and thus, able to formulate suitable policies for this group.”

The programme here came after the earlier series held in Miri and Sibu.

In this respect, Abdul Karim said the overwhelming response to the programmes reflected the interest from the youths in wanting to be part of the government and what it would develop for them.