Kuching court sentences three to death for murdering Indonesian man

KUCHING (July 25): The Kuching High Court today sentenced three men to death after they were found guilty for murdering an Indonesian man in 2019.

After a full trial, Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai convicted 21-year-old Keithson Imang Tuba and Ryan Mccallister Raedy along with Raymondson Ding Tuba, 26 after finding that the prosecution has proven the case beyond reasonable doubt and that the accused’s statements were not credible.

The three men were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carry a mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The trio was charged with in furtherance of common intention of murdering 20-year-old Indonesian man, Damian Wati outside the compound of Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute in Kota Samarahan between 1.50am and 7.30am on July 15, 2019.

It was learned that the trio and the deceased were drinking together before a fight broke out after some provocation.

The body of the deceased was later found in a pond.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Yong Suk Hui while the three accused were represented by Roy Gingkoi and assigned counsel Timothy Finlayson.