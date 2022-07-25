Man jailed three months for stealing woman’s handbag in Kuching

KUCHING (July 25): A man was sentenced to three months’ jail by the Kuching Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to stealing a woman’s handbag at a petrol station in Jalan Song here.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Amil Yet, 39, and ordered his jail sentence on the date of his arrest on July 18 this year.

The accused committed the offence by stealing a handbag belonging to a 31-year-old woman on July 15, 2022 around 7.20pm at a petrol station in Jalan Song here.

He was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment up to seven years, or with fine or both if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was at the petrol station to fill up her motorcycle.

When she was at the payment counter, the accused suddenly came with a motorcycle and took the handbag which the victim had put in her motorcycle basket.

She tried to pursue the accused but failed. She lost her identity card, bank card, driving licence and a phone.

A police reported was lodged for further action and the accused was arrested on July 18.

The investigation of the case revealed the incident was recorded by a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) and displayed his face clearly.

Prosecuting officer Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin handled the case.

The accused was unrepresented.