Minister assures local badminton club of ongoing support

KUCHING (July 25): Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi has pledged his support for Kelab Badminton Kenyalang (KBK) in his capacity as its patron.

This was stated by the special officer to the minister, Thaddeus Ling Alu, who assured KBK members that Dr Rundi would continue to lend his support to them as long as they remained active and able to manage the government’s fund allocated to the club accordingly.

“I personally think that he (Dr Rundi) will allocate the funds, as long as they are for good use.

“He will continue to support the KBK; all the club has to do is ask,” said Thaddeus at the prize-giving ceremony of KBK Dayak Closed Badminton Tournament 2022, at the Sentosa Sports Centre along Jalan Stakan last weekend.

The competition was run in collaboration with Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Recreational and Sports Sub-Committee.

Thaddeus, who represented Dr Rundi at the ceremony, also said the minister had granted KBK RM18,000 to partly fund this year’s tournament.

Moreover, Thaddeus also acknowledged the moral support given by the SDNU, an umbrella body for many Dayak-based groups.

“Most of KBK members are members of the union,” he said, while expressing his delight in seeing the participation of many non-Dayaks in the tournament.

“KBK has allowed participants of mixed parentage – as long as one of their parents is a Dayak, they are eligible to join the tournament.”

Meanwhile, KBK president Petrus Ngalih Tingi said altogether, there were 172 shuttlers of various ages taking part in the tournament.

He was, however, a bit disappointed that only about 25 per cent of them were women.

“We need to encourage and motivate more women to take part in the sport of badminton, especially among the Dayaks, in the future.”

On the bright side, Ngalih said he was also touched by the presence of key representatives of badminton associations based in Miri, Sarikei and Samarahan.

“Our club may be small, but their presence this year has made our tournament not only memorable, but also a bigger one in terms of image and reputation,” he said, referring to Samarahan Badminton Association president Bong Chung Chok, Sarikei Badminton Association president Robert Lau Sie Yong, and Miri Badminton Association vice-president Nathan Laing Sim.

Also present at the prize-presentation were SDNU secretary-general Gerard Joseph and KBK advisor Churchill E Drem.

In the tournament, Bernard Russell Bayan lifted the Boys Single Under-18 title after beating Lewis Liew Tao Chai in the final match; while duo Elvis Tiong Ming Zhe and Freddie Lambert Rorton edged Lewis Liew and Ashley Chua Kai Quan in the Boys Double Under-18 showdown.

Ashley, however, emerged victorious after teaming up with Immanuel Jose Tan for the Men’s Double (No Age Limit) battle, where they outplayed Freddie and Rebia Subon.

In the Boys Single Under-15, Benjamin David Achil Griffin won over Richie Liew Li Chee in the final match, but they later paired up for the Boys Double of the same age category.

They made it to the final but lost Chrysolius Patricain Jegai Chrysotom and Edrick O’Niel Edmund.

In the Boys Single Under-12, Dess Arundell Johnny emerged the winner after beating Alvis Mathiew Andill in the final, while in the Men’s Double Veterans, Entali Jingan and Samsi Denok secured victory over Fleming Michael and William Jagat.

Tracy Jameswell was the winner of the Girls Single Under-12 after beating Geraldine Victoria Rorton, while Eunike Stephanie Griffin outmatched Aerorricka Advangle Francis in the Girls Single Under-15 final.

Eunike and Aerorricka later teamed up for the Girls Double Under-15 game, winning via walkover.

Alvena Anne Alas and Immanlany Jose Tan overcame the challenge from Jacqualin Jeinoster and Pamelia Bawang Paing to snatch the Women’s Double (No Age Limit) title.

Siti Nursuhaiza Suhaimi and the pair of Sany Seli and Teresa Suot were the respective winners of the Women’s Single Under-18 and Women’s Double Veterans categories, after playing in round-robin matches in each event.

There was no participation in the Women’s Double U-18 category.