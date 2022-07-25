MoH: Healthy individuals aged 50-59 now eligible for second Covid-19 booster dose

KUCHING (July 25): Healthy individuals aged between 50 and 59 are now eligible for a second Covid-19 booster dose, announced the Ministry of Health (MoH) last Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said these individuals have been provided with an appointment booking link via MySejahtera for the booster jab.

These eligible individuals are advised to update their MySejahtera application to the latest version (version 2.0.3) in order to have access to the booking link released to them.

Following an update of the application, they are required to update their personal details such as the date of birth.

After these, they should open the Covid-19 vaccination page to view the booking link for the second booster dose.

At present, only Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are administered to second booster jab receivers.

Only 0.9 per cent or 284,275 individuals across Malaysia had received the second booster dose, as of yesterday.

According to the MoH’s CovidNow website, a total of 6,916 booster jabs were administered to individuals throughout the country yesterday.

In Sarawak, the second booster dose vaccination rate was equally low at 0.8 per cent.

This translated into 23,502 individuals in the state who had been given the second booster jab.

Yesterday saw just 103 individuals in Sarawak receiving their second booster doses.

Prior to the MoH’s announcement, only those aged 60 and above, and those with comorbidities, individuals with long-term care facilities, those aged 18 to 59 with comorbidities, frontliners and travellers going overseas were eligible for the second booster jab.

Meanwhile, the CovidNow website showed that less than half of the total population in Malaysia had received the first booster dose, as of yesterday.

The country’s first booster jab vaccination rate was a mere 49.5 per cent, which translated into 16,175,453 individuals having been administered.

Yesterday, the number of individuals across Malaysia being given the first booster dose stood at 761.

In Sarawak, such percentage was higher at 55.8 per cent, which translated into 1,577,143 individuals having been given the first booster doses.

Despite so, only 18 individuals in the state received the first booster jab yesterday.

Albeit the MoH is now encouraging eligible individuals to take the second booster jab, 16 per cent of Malaysia’s total population have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

As of yesterday, a total of 27,420,181 individuals or 84 per cent of the country’s population had been given two vaccine doses.

Sarawak’s full vaccination rate was slightly above the national rate, at 85.5 per cent, which translated into 2,413,958 fully inoculated individuals.