NGOs urged to be bridge between local residents, govt to bring about more devt

KUCHING (July 25): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are urged to serve as a bridge between local residents and the government to help bring about more development.

In making this call yesterday, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said NGOs must always establish and maintain close collaboration with the government irrespective of their political affiliation.

He believed that NGOs could help bridge the gap between the locals and the government towards enhancing mutual understanding and achieving mutual goals of seeing further development.

“I want to tell every NGO, especially in Kampung Haji Baki, to co-operate well with the government and be more proactive in their role towards helping the people.

“Through close collaboration, planned development can be carried out more effectively, while welfare aid can be channelled to the target groups more quickly,” he said.

He made these remarks when closing an ‘NGO Shared Responsibility Welfare Programme’ held at Masjid Darul Ehsan in Kampung Haji Baki here.

Commenting on the programme, Lo said it was jointly organised by the Kampung Haji Baki Welfare and Cultural Organisation and Kampung Haji Baki Masjid Darul Ehsan Committee.

He was pleased to note that the two NGOs had joined hands to undertake a programme which served to benefit the local residents there.

“Hopefully this programme has reached out to the locals particularly the less fortunate,” he said.

Some 130 participants including local residents and students from SK Kampung Haji Baki took part in the two-day programme.