Selangau MP could not bring development, Senator tells voters

SELANGAU (July 25): A Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leader has told Selangau voters not to repeat the same mistake in choosing their elected representative in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PBB supreme council member Senator Dato Dr Nuing Jeluing said the Selangau constituents have made a wrong choice of elected representative in the last general election that ended up causing troubles and problems in their area.

“This is because (of) the elected people’s representative that we voted in the last general election, we don’t see him serving the people in Selangau.

“In fact, he has not been seen here for so long,” he said during the presentation of minor rural project (MRP) and food baskets on Saturday at Rumah Lukok, Sungai Bawang, Selangau.

Nuing also advised the voters to choose their elected representative rationally and not simply based on emotions.

“We have experienced what happened these four years when we made the wrong choice. The candidate we elected could not help and bring development to this area.

“We must remember not to repeat the same thing. I especially remind Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to support the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the next election,” he said.

While noting that it is possible for the next parliamentary election to be held this year, Nuing expected the election will be held in the middle of next year when the parliament term expires.

“Therefore, I call upon all the voters in this area to support whoever is nominated and approved by the top leaders of GPS to represent GPS for the P214 Selangau Parliament in the next general election,” he said.

In the last parliamentary election, Baru Bian won Selangau by a slim majority of 486 votes for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) against Rita Insol of Barisan Nasional Sarawak.

Baru has since joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Meanwhile, a total of 129,000 in MRP grants from the federal government were handed over to 11 Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) and associations here during the event.

At the same time, he also distributed 74 food baskets to JKKK Rumah Nibang, Rumah Janting, Rumah Chalie and Rumah Nuari, Sungai Arip, Selangau.