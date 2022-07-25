SFC proposes Niah National Park to be accorded World Heritage Site status

KUCHING (July 25): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has launched the bid for Niah National Park to be recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site.

In a Facebook post, the corporation said the proposal came with the aim of achieving international recognition for the unique values of ‘such cross-border space, in terms of nature, landscapes and culture’.

In a separate post, the SFC said the national park had reopened its chalet doors to visitors with a fresh uplift of facilities and outlook.

“The Madu trail at the national park has reopened as well, allowing avid hikers to explore the nature wonders along the trail,” it stated.

Entrance to the park is charged at RM10 for a Malaysian adult and RM5 per Malaysian senior citizen; the fee is RM20 for any non-Malaysian.

The RM5 entry fee is for any Malaysian with disability, while for a non-Malaysian, it RM10.

There is also a special rate for students aged between seven and 17: RM3 per Malaysian, and RM7 per non-Malaysian.

Children aged six and below, accompanied by their parents, legal guardians or authorised caretakers, can visit the national park for free.

Among the types of accommodation available for visitors at the park are hostel (with fans, chalets (fans or air-conditioning), VIP guest rooms, VIP Master Room, and campsites.

Facilities that are available for rent include activities room and towels.

More information would be released soon regarding the rental of the park’s audio-visual theatre, foyer and barbeque site.

For enquiries, contact Niah National Park on 085-737454 / 085-737450.