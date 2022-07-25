Singing Community in Sabah, Sarawak, Putrajaya

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): Several programs and activities have been lined up for the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations this year, said Sabah Information Department director Nadzerah Abdullah.

Speaking at a get-together with the media here on Monday, Nadzerah said the celebrations would kick off with a state -level launch at Padang Merdeka on July 31.

“The Malaysia Day celebration this year will be held in Melaka on Sept 16,” she said.

Other activities include a storytelling competition, the Semarak Gemilang, Kembara Keluarga Malaysia/Perarakan Baton Jalur Gemilang and the Program Merdeka @Komuniti which will involve 1,878 Malaysian families.

The national Information Department will also be organising the Singing Community in Sabah, Sarawak and Putrajaya.

Nadzerah also disclosed that the national Information Department had taken the initiative to set up the www.Merdeka360.My as a one-stop informational portal to the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The department has also set up an official social media channel where information and announcements about the celebrations will be shared, she said.