Take RM1,500 minimum wage seriously, PM tells employers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 25): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today sent out a reminder to employers that the minimum wage had been set at RM1,500 since May 1.

However, the prime minister said based on MYFutureJobs statistics until July, the salary range for most job vacancies offered nationwide was between RM1,200 and RM2,000 per month.

“The government is now actively developing a ‘talent pool’ that is skilled, productive and has high potential, but I am a little disappointed because the salaries offered by employers do not commensurate with the qualifications and work done by locals.

“As such, I request that employers take this matter seriously because employees are the pillars in any organisation; where they can ‘make or break’ a business,” he said.

He said this when officiating at the launch of the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Expo 2022 here. — Bernama