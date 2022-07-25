Teen motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle at KM18 Jalan Bau-Serikin

KUCHING (July 25): A 16-year-old teenager died when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at KM18 Jalan Bau-Serikin at around 7.30pm last night.

In a statement, Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the deceased from Kampung Duyoh in Bau, who did not possess a driving licence, was heading towards Kampung Serikin from Bau when the accident occurred.

“Upon reaching KM18 Jalan Bau-Serikin, the victim was said to have entered the opposite lane and crashed into an oncoming vehicle driven by a 58-year-old female driver who was heading towards Kuching from Serikin,” he added.

Poge said as a result of the accident, the victim suffered bodily injuries and was pronounced dead by the paramedics from Bau Hospital.

The teenager’s body was taken to the Bau Hospital mortuary for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.