Tiong urges Sibu shipyards assoc to cultivate local skilled labour

SIBU (July 25): Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing appealed to Sibu Shipyards Association’s (SSA) members to look into cultivating local skilled labour to continue taking advantage of today’s booming maritime and logistics industries.

He pointed out this was to ensure the whole enterprise is not affected, especially if the process of bringing in foreign labour is compromised.

“Sibu’s local shipbuilding prowess is due to its innate talents, despite being a small town.

“The quality and technology of the vessels built in Sibu is world-renowned, even as labour shortages have caused production bottlenecks in various shipyards.

“Therefore, I wish to appeal to the association’s members to look into cultivating local skilled labour in order to take advantage of today’s booming maritime and logistics industries. Currently, most shipyards’ welding works are performed by foreign workers,” he said in his speech when officiating the association’s 34th Executive Committee (Year 2022-2023) installation ceremony here on Sunday night.

He added once the process of bringing in foreign labour is compromised, the whole enterprise can be affected or even halted.

“This is an area which provides another option for young people to consider a different career path in technical or vocational studies,” said the Bintulu MP.

Additionally, the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the People’s Republic of China said young people who might not be keen on conventional education may consider pursuing technical or vocational education.

He said venturing into society with a sought-after set of skills will insure them against failure later due to a lack of experience and technological know-how, including technologies not readily recognised in general.

“I have also communicated the difficulties faced by employers in terms of foreign labour shortage in various fields to the relevant authorities and I will also do my best to assist in this matter,” said the Dudong assemblyman.

He also expressed his hopes the logistics industry will look into ensuring their prices are accessible at this time of heightened inflation.

He noted international markets, logistics and transportation services have gradually recovered as the world enters the post-pandemic period.

“However, as most companies gear up to regain momentum, they are further burdened by the sudden rise in logistics costs and this is greatly felt by many employers in most fields.

“Logistics providers, whether by land, sea or air, should provide market-friendly and affordable transportation services to help reduce the operating costs of companies, which in turn will not be passed on to consumers,” he said.

During the event, Tiong also announced an allocation of RM30,000 to the association.

Also present were SSA chairman Ting Hua Ang, organising chairman Ngieng Hock Sii, Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation director Zamzuri Mohamed, Sarawak Region Marine Department director Mohamad Marzuki Brahim, Department of Occupational Safety and Health Sibu branch head Tsai Chang Yee and representative of acting Sibu District officer Cynthia Ong.