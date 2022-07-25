Two housewives jailed for MyKad application offences

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): Two foreign housewives were jailed for 24 months by the Magistrate’s Courts here on Monday for separate charges of using two siblings’ details to apply for replacement of Malaysian identity cards (MyKads).

Murada Rabung’s case was heard before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles while the case of Nor Hasna Paisal was heard before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

Both the magistrates imposed the custodial sentence on Murada, 32, and Nor Hasna, 19, after they admitted to their charges under Regulation 25 (1) (b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (amendment 2007).

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The duo had committed the offences at the National Registration Department on July 21.

The facts of their cases stated that both the accused persons went to the department to apply for MyKad replacement.

However, checks on their applications found that the accused persons’ fingerprints did not match with the ones on the department’s system.

In mitigation, both the accused persons, who were unrepresented, prayed for a lenient sentence.

Murada, who is an IMM13 holder, requested for a non-custodial sentence saying that she has four kids, who are still schooling.

As for undocumented Nor Hasna, she said that she has a six-month-old baby, who is currently breastfeeding with her.

In reply, the prosecution urged the courts to impose a heavier sentence as the accused persons had committed a very serious offence.

The prosecution also said that if both the accused persons managed to apply for the MyKad replacement, it will give a bad impact to the exact owners of the identities.

The courts also ordered both the accused persons be referred to the Immigration Department after completing their jail terms for further action.