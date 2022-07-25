Two injured in three-vehicle collission at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (July 25): Two people were injured in a collision involving a pickup truck and two cars at Mile 29, Jalan Kuching-Serian this morning.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 7.41am and personnel from the Serian fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that two people; a male and female were on a pickup truck.

“The female victim, who suffered from head injuries was extricated and handed over to the paramedics. The male victim was not injured,” it added.

Bomba said a man from one of the cars also suffered injury to his left leg and was taken to the hospital.

“The two victims from the other car were not injured.”

After removing the glass fragments and cleaning the oil spills on the road, the Bomba personnel ended their operation at 8.39am.