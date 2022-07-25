Unlocking Sarawak’s food tourism potential

KUCHING (July 25): Sarawak holds a strong potential in becoming a major food tourism destination in this region of Asia, bolstered by its rare native ingredients, wide range of local dishes and distinctive cooking methods.

In pointing this out, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan also said for Sarawak to stay ahead, those in the local culinary field must strive for creativity and innovation.

“We also need more initiatives, like the sago incubator programme, to help food entrepreneurs develop the food ecosystem here.

“Food incubators are relatively common in developed countries, so I am happy to say that sago incubator is the first food business incubator in Malaysia.

“A programme like this should help strengthen our food services industry and also our position as a food tourism destination,” he spoke at the closing ceremony of the inaugural Sago Incubator 2022 and Forage@The Hills Food Festival 2022 here yesterday.

Describing food and beverage (F&B) services as a very important industry in Sarawak, Snowdan said it had proven to be the largest job creator and a major contributor to the state’s economy.

“Beyond that, F&B is one of the major products of our tourism industry. Tourists spend the most in F&B after accommodation, and this is why it is important for us to continue elevating our state’s gastronomic ecosystem,” he said, adding that the ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’recognition accorded to Kuching by Unesco marked a major milestone for Sarawak.

“We need to capitalise on this Unesco status to position Kuching, if not the whole of Sarawak, as a key food tourism destination.

“Sarawak is a state like no other. We are truly a melting pot of diverse cultures, ethnicities and cuisines. The confluence of differences is the inspiration for the many creative cuisines in Sarawak.

“In fact, many of our famous dishes are inspired by different cultures and have been adapted over centuries,” he said.

Snowdan also said the setting up of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) would help attract more tourists from the island republic to come to the state.

“My ministry, together with the agencies, have also planned out several major events throughout the year, and we have also made available various funds such as the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund to help strengthen Sarawak’s position as a tourist destination.

“We encourage more private and social sectors to collaborate with us towards making Sarawak the destination of choice for tourists from around the region,” he said.

On the food festival, Snowdan said the ministry was happy to support this event.

“The Hills is located in the heart of Kuching, surrounded by all the major accommodation providers, where the tourists are.

“Thus, this is a perfect location to hold a food festival showcasing some of the unique cuisines of Sarawak and also the talented cooks and chefs from our city.

“I hope that there would be many more of such festivals to come and in saying that, Forage@The Hills Food Festival should become a major tourist attraction in the future.”

Meanwhile, Working and Travel (WAT) Sarawak SdnBhd managing editor Evelyn Teo regarded F&B as a top contributor to the nation’s economy and also as major job creator for its citizens.

“It is important for us to keep the food scene fun, creative, vibrantand sustainable as well.

“Food business usually requires high capital, but has low margin; therefore, it needs a lot of creativity, innovation and also some business acumen to manage it well.”

On Sago Incubator 2022, Teo said throughout the journey, the participating entrepreneurs had undergone fivemonths of growth, figuring out a lot of things along the way.

“There were a few things that did not work, but many did work thanks to many good people who have contributed generously throughout the programme.”

The Hills Kuching kicked off the food festival on July 22, and the conclusion of the Sago Incubator 2022 programme was held in conjunction with the closing of the festival yesterday.

Conducted as a celebration of Kuching being recognised by Unesco as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’, the three-day festival showcased F&B selections by the ‘sago food-preneurs’, including new food innovations boasting the diversity of local flavours.