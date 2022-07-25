YPS holds month-long social media campaign to foster unity

KUCHING (July 25): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) is currently holding a month-long social media campaign to foster the spirit of unity in conjunction with Sarawak Day.

The campaign, dubbed ‘MySarawak’, is targeted towards individuals across Malaysia who have stories to tell about their favourite memory of Sarawak and also those related to the various iconic landmarks in the state.

“The campaign, which is being held from July 21 to August 21, is coherent with Sarawak Day’s theme ‘Sarawak Gemilang Untuk Semua’. We believe involving Sarawakian youths will allow them to develop patriotism within themselves.

“With the support from two Sarawkian youths, Alisa Spencer and Darren Koh, the campaign hopes to encourage youths in the state to take part in the campaign,” YPS said in a press statement.

YPS encourages individuals around Malaysia to participate in the campaign by taking a video or photo of their favourite landmark and sharing their favourite memory and how Sarawak achieves unity.

The public can watch its introductory video of MySarawak and tag YPS on Instagram (@unitysarawak) to be featured in its social media.